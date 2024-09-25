Georgia vs Alabama: Defensive Players for Georgia to Watch
Three defensive players to watch from Georgia during the Alabama game this weekend.
It's one of the biggest games of the entire college football season this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The top-five matchup is setting up to be another classic clash between the two programs and Georgia's defense will have their hands full on Saturday defending the Crimson Tide. With that said, here are three players to watch on Georgia's defense on Saturday:
Georgia Defensive Players to Watch:
Jalon Walker, LB
Walker has been a massive impact player for the Bulldogs this season. He was a star player during the Kentucky game as he created constant havoc in the backfield and Georgia will need more of that on Saturday. Georgia's ability to pursue the football and get players down to the ground on the first attempt will be crucial and Walker will play a pivotal role in that. If Walker can be the disruptor he has been through three games against Alabama, it will put the Bulldogs in much better positions defensively.
Malaki Starks, S
It might seem like it's a no-brainer that one of Georgia's best defenders is a player to watch for Saturday, but this weekend has a whole lot more emphasis on it than most Saturdays. Alabama quarterback Jalon Milroe has played turnover-free football this season, but he has shown the propensity to make some errant throws. Those plays need to turn into turnovers this weekend, or at the very least momentum plays for the Bulldogs. Alabama has also been very explosive on offense and that means safety help over the top will be crucial.
Interior Defensive Line
Georgia is working on getting some players back from the injury report this weekend. Names like Warren Brinson and Jordan Hall will certainly play a role in this game if they are healthy. The interior players on this defense don't necessarily have to rack up sacks but they have to be sound in the run game and be able to push the pocket into Milroe's lap if they want to be successful. Nazir Stackhouse and Christen Miller have played well for Georgia over the last three weeks, and if the unit puts on another strong showing during Saturday's game, it will go a long way in Georgia potentially winning this football game.
