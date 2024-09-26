Georgia vs Alabama: Offensive Players for Georgia to Watch
It's one of the biggest games of the entire college football season this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. The top-five matchup is setting up to be another classic clash between the two programs and Georgia's defense will have their hands full on Saturday defending the Crimson Tide. With that said, here are three players to watch on Georgia's offense on Saturday:
Georgia Offensive Players to Watch:
Arian Smith, WR
If Georgia is going to break things open and be explosive against Alabama, then Smith will likely be a player they target to do that. Smith has been one of Georgia's best wide receivers to open the season, and his speed adds another element to the offense. The Bulldogs are going to need the offense going early this weekend likely and Smith is someone who can help make sure that happens.
Colbie Young, WR
Young has been impressive thus far this season and it appears that his role in the offense is starting to expand a little more. Young is not only a player to watch due to the plays he is able to make as a big-bodied wide receiver, but him playing the X position would allow Dillon Bell to move around to other positions where he is more threatening as a receiver. Young could help open up the offense a little more and that's something to keep an eye on this weekend.
Offensive Line
It's not just about one player this week, it's about the entire unit. No Tate Ratledge means Micah Morris is going to have to play well and Monroe Freeling, Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss are all going to need to execute on Saturday if the offense is going to have any type of success against this Alabama front. They're going to have their hands full but they are going to need to play one of their best games to date to help the team walk out of Tuscaloosa with a win.
