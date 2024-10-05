Georgia vs Auburn Final Thoughts - Keys to A Bulldogs Win
The No. 5 ranked (3-1) Georgia Bulldogs play host to the (2-3) Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon inside Sanford Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 EST on ESPN. The Bulldogs look to avenge their road loss a week ago at the hands of the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs are 23.5-point favorites in Athens, according to FanDuel.
Final Thoughts.- Keys to a Bulldogs Win
Get Off to A Start
It doesn't even have to be a "hot start" for Georgia. At this point expecting some first-quarter explosion seems a bit too opportunistic. Georgia hasn't scored a first-quarter touchdown against a Power4 opponent this season. They have to show an ability to execute on the offensive side of the ball to start football games starting Saturday. Auburn's offense has certainly struggled to hold onto the football this season, but even the most struggle-some unit can be provided life with yet another slow start from Georgia.
Limit the Explosives
Even despite the turnovers from Auburn, they've been able to move the football explosively this season. Auburn has (34) 20+ yard plays, (20) 30+ yard plays and (12) 40+ yard plays this season. They can flip the field on you extremely quickly. Georgia defensive backs will be forced onto islands and asked to win their one-on-ones at a high rate on Saturday afternoon.
Open The Box Up
Georgia hasn't "struggled" to run the football. They are averaging 4.3 Yards Per Carry on the season, which ranks in the middle of averages. However, opposing defenses have dedicated extra bodies to the box for the majority of early downs on this Georgia football team. Simply put, defenses haven't feared Georgia throwing the ball behind them consistently enough to lighten the box. Saturday, that needs to change. This unit is (4/18) right now on balls thrown beyond 20+ air yards. Until they start to hit those more frequently, teams will continue to dedicate themselves to stopping the run. The moment Georgia becomes consistently explosive through the air... is the moment they will become explosve on the ground as well.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily