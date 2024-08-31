Georgia vs Clemson Score, Live Updates
Following along to live updates for Georgia's week one game against the Clemson Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs have finished the fall camp portion of the preseason as they prepare for their season opener against the No. 14 ranked Clemson Tigers. Georgia enters the season as the No.1 ranked team on the consensus rankings and will be a multi-score favorite over the Tigers.
Georgia is coming off of a rather disappointing 2023 by their standards. Despite only losing one game and a dominant New Year’s Six bowl victory, the Dawgs were controversially left out of the four-team playoff, ending their hopes of a historic three-peat of national title victories.
Clemson’s 2023 season didn’t exactly live up to standards either. The Tigers finished the regular season with a lackluster 8-4 record and missed the playoff for the third year in a row after making the previous six. A win over the number one ranked Bulldogs in Atlanta could be the jumpstart this program needs to return to national prominence.
Georgia vs Clemson Live Updates:
1st Quarter:
- Clemson wins the toss and elects to receive. Cade Klubnik's first pass is incomplete. On 2nd and 15, Clemson is flagged for illegal motion. Klubnik's pass on 2nd and 15 is incomplete. 3rd and 15 Georgia jumps offside. KJ Bolden takes down Phil Mafah on 3rd and 10 to force the punt.
*This article will be updated throughout the game*
