Georgia vs Florida Betting Odds: Bulldogs Open as Massive Favorite
The Georgia Bulldogs have opened as a massive betting favorite over the Florida Gators.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on a bye this week as they usually are before the Florida game. The two teams will meet up in Jacksonville next Saturday for the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party and will play in the classic SEC rivalry. Georgia is coming off of a massive win over Texas while Florida handled Kentucky.
There is still over a week before the game will be played but the betting odds for the matchup are starting to be revealed. Georgia is in the midst of fighting for a spot in the SEC Championship game and the college football playoff while Florida is doing everything they can to become bowl eligible as they are 4-3. With that said, it's not much of a surprise that Georgia is the overwhelming early favorite in this one.
According to VegasInsider, Georgia is a 20.5-point favorite per Fan Duel. Florida has beaten Georgia just two times since 2016, when Kirby Smart took over as head coach. The Gators have not kept it within 21 points over the last three years.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
