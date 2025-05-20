Georgia vs Florida Mercedes Benz Stadium Details on Tickets and Payouts for 2026
Details on tickets and payouts for both Georgia and Florida as they are set to play in Atlanta in 2026.
There will be a new venue for the annual Georgia vs Florida rivalry in 2026 as the two teams will meet at Mercedes Benz Stadium in 2026, as opposed to their typical meeting spot in Jacksonville, Florida.
Georgia and Florida will each be paid $7.5 million for the 2026 game by AMB Sports & Entertainment. It is the company that is owned by Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. This information was obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald via an open records request. The 2026 matchup will be played in Atlanta, while the 2027 game will be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, as the stadium in Jacksonville is under renovation.
The rivalry is expected to return to Jacksonville during the 2028 season and is contracted there from 2028-2031.
As far as ticket sales go, club and general bowl seating available to school donors and season ticket holders will be split 50/50 between the schools via a presale. Tickets will also be available for purchase for those who have season tickets to Atlanta United games, as well as suite holders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, before a general public sale.
Both schools will also receive a cash pool of up to $500,000 in compensation for travel expenses for the game, as well as for lodging and other travel expenses. AMBSE and the schools will mutually agree on the ticket pricing model.
While the game is being played in Atlanta and Tampa Bay, both schools will receive $1.5 million from Jacksonville, which will total to $3 million while the game is played away from the venue.
