Georgia vs Georgia Tech Rivalry Game to Be Played on Black Friday
For the second year in a row, "Clean, Old Fashioned Hate" will be played on Black Friday.
For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldgos and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will be playing on Friday as the Dawgs and Jackets will be playing on Black Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Last year's game in Athens took place on Black Friday and was arguably one of the greatest matchups between the two programs in history. The Bulldogs erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime. What ensued was the longest Georgia Bulldogs game in history as it took eight overtimes for the Dawgs to defeat their in-state rivals.
The Dawgs and Jackets will look to recreate last season's legendary matchup this season as they take on the Yellow Jackets in Atlanta on November 11th.
Georgia Bulldogs 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 30 - vs Marshall
- Sept. 6 - vs Austin Peay
- Sept. 13 - @ Tennessee
- Sept. 20 - BYE
- Sept. 27 - vs Alabama
- Oct. 4 - vs Kentucky
- Oct. 11 - @ Auburn
- Oct. 18 - vs Ole Miss
- Oct. 25 - BYE
- Nov. 1 - vs Florida (Jacksonville)
- Nov. 8 - @ Mississippi State
- No. 15 - vs Texas
- Nov. 22 - vs Charlotte
- Nov. 28 @ Georgia Tech
