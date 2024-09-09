Georgia vs Kentucky Could be Impacted by Weather Forecast
Georgia's matchup against Kentucky could be impacted by weather according to the forecast.
The Georgia Bulldogs will get their conference schedule kicked off this week against the Kentucky Wildcats as they will travel up to Lexington for the game. Kentucky got their conference schedule started against South Carolina this past weekend and got handled by the Gamecocks, losing by a final score of 31-6. Georgia is looking to move on to 3-0 while Kentucky is looking for a bounce back, but both of those things might be impacted by weather that is forecasted to come in this weekend.
According to the weather channel, there is a 79 percent chance of rain expected for Saturday and that weather is expected to creep into the night which could mean the two teams will be playing in some nasty weather as kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM.
These two teams are no strangers to playing against one another in some tough weather conditions. Just two years ago, they played in weather below 20 degrees with wind whipping throughout the entire game in Lexington. In 2019, it was a torrential down pour in Athens that led to a ground and pound style of play between both teams, and it looks like Saturday has the potential to turn into that as well.
Georgia would much rather be able to walk into this game with the ability to lean on their experience quarterback in Carson Beck, but the good news is the Bulldogs have a stable of running backs that they can shift the gameplan around as well. Trevor Etienne, Nate Frazier and Cash Jones have all looked good through two weeks while Roderick Robinson rehabs back from having surgery on his foot.
