Georgia vs Kentucky Kickoff Time Announced

Brooks Austin

With Disney and it's television networks being the sole producer of Georgia Football games this fall, with CBS moving to the Big Ten's exclusive TV partner, the effects on the SEC TV Scheduling has become very apparent. It's not even June and we have TV Times for the first SEC home matchup for the Georgia Bulldogs.

In addition, the Bulldogs will travel to Lexington, Ky., to face Kentucky on Sept. 14 and ABC will televise the matchup at 7:30 p.m.Following its second off week of the season, Georgia will make its annual trip to Jacksonville to square off against Florida at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 on ABC.

Four game times had already been announced for Georgia’s slate.  The Bulldogs’ matchup against Clemson in the Aflac Kickoff Classic (Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta) will be at noon on Aug. 31 while Georgia’s game at Alabama is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.  Both of these games will also be on ABC.

Georgia 2024 Schedule

Aug. 31 vs. Clemson (Atlanta) @ Noon
Sept. 7 vs. Tenn. Tech @ 2 PM
Sept. 14 at Kentucky @ 7:30 EST
Sept. 21 Idle
Sept. 28 at Alabama
Oct. 5 vs. Auburn
Oct. 12 vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 19 at Texas
Oct. 26 Idle
Nov. 2 vs. Florida 3:30 PM
Nov. 9 at Ole Miss
Nov. 16 vs. Tennessee
Nov. 23 vs. UMass
Nov. 29 vs. Georgia Tech
Dec. 7 SEC Championship Game

