Georgia vs Kentucky Statistical Breakdown - Everything You Need to Know
Everything you need to know about Georgia's first conference game against Kentucky.
The Georgia Bulldogs are getting their conference schedule kicked off this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington. Kentucky lost their conference opener against South Carolina in a tough fashion by a final score of 31-6. The Bulldogs are heavy favorites coming into this one but rain is expected to be in the area during the football game which might impact the football game. With that being said, here is everything you need to know from a statistical standpoint about the matchup.
Kirby Smart has an 8-0 record vs Kentucky. In those games, Georgia is averaging 29.3 points per game, allowing an average of 11.1 points per game and has won those games by an average margin of 18.2 points. Kentucky has scored more than 20 points just once in the matchup (2016) and has been held under 10 three times.
Kentucky was held under 10 points for the 11th time since 2016 against South Carolina this past weekend. It was the first time the Wildcats had been held under 200 yards of total offense since Georgia in 2023. The Bulldogs held both Clemson and Tennessee Tech under 200 yards of total offense this season.
Quarterback Carson Beck has been on a roll this season and is coming off of a five-touchdown performance against Tennessee Tech. Beck is one of two quarterbacks in the country to have at leat seven touchdowns and a completion percentage of 70 or more. He has thrown for 520 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs and has a completion rate of 70.7%. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is the other quarterback.
Georgia is currently averaging 7.81 yards per play which ranks 12th in the country. They are also averaging 472.5 yards per game. Kentucky is averaging 4.76 yards per play and just 250 yards per game on offense. Georgia ranks 5th in the country for total defense with an average of 161 yards allowed per game. They are allowing an average of 80 passing yards per game and 81 rushing yards per game. Kentucky ranks 8th for total defense with an average of 191.5 yards allowed per game. They are allowing an average of 149 passing yards and 45 rushing yards per game.
