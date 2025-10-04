Georgia vs Kentucky Updated Betting Odds - Slight Movement Ahead of Kickoff
There has been some slight movement in the Georgia vs Kentucky betting line ahead of kickoff.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to return to action this Saturday as they host the Kentucky Wildcats for their week six matchup of the 2025 college football season. As the kickoff for this SEC matchup is just hours away, here are some details about the upcoming game.
This will be the 79th meeting between these two schools in a series that Georgia has dominated 64-12-2. The Bulldogs have also rattled off 15 straight wins over the Wildcats, and have held Kentucky to less than 20 points in the previous eight contests.
The line for Saturday's game has stayed put at 20.5-points for the majority of the week, but just ahead of kickoff there has been some slight movement.
Georgia is now listed as 19.5-point favorites against Kentucky, according to Fan Duel. The over/under for the game is at 48.5. Perhaps the reasoning for the movement is that neither offense is clicking on all cylinders right now.
The Dawgs have been able to run the ball consistently this season but the passing attack has had its fair share of ups and downs. As for Kentucky, they have struggled to get both aspects of the offense going this year.
Both teams are heading into this matchup following a loss and are each looking to return to the win column this Saturday. The Dawgs appear to have a massive advantage in doing so, as they are currently more than 20-point favorites to emerge victorious.
With a win today, Georgia will begin a new winning streak in Sanford Stadium and will avoid suffering back-to-back home losses for the first time since the 2016 season. Kickoff for today's contest is currently scheduled for approximately 12:07 p.m. and coverage will be held on ABC/ESPN3.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily