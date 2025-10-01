Georgia vs Kentucky: What the Bulldogs Can Expect from the Wildcats
What Georgia can expect from Kentucky in their week six conference matchup.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of preparing for their third conference opponent of the season as they will take on the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend at home. The Bulldogs will be looking to get back into the win column, while Kentucky will try to earn its first conference win of the season.
These two teams are very familiar with one another, as they have played annually for quite some time now. With that said, though, here is what Georgia can expect from Kentucky heading into this weekend.
For starters, it's a standard Kentucky offensive line. They are big across the board, but at the cost of them not being as athletic as other offensive lines in the conferences. They can move people in the run game, but in pass protection, they struggle. South Carolina racked up six sacks and 10 tackles for loss last weekend and utilized a lot of twists and stunts to get to the quarterback. Kentucky has allowed the 12th most sacks in the country so far this season.
Due to some struggles on the offensive line, Kentucky has been unable to establish a consistent passing attack. They rank 94th in the country for 20+ yard passing plays with just 11 on the season. The run game hasn't been very explosive either, as they rank 82nd in the country for 20+ yard rushes with just four on the season.
When they do create explosives, it's usually through their tight end Willi Rodriguez. He has seven receptions on the season with 134 yards and is averaging a little over 19 yards per reception.
Defensively, this team runs a lot of zone coverage. This might be a good thing for Georgia to face this weekend, as quarterback Gunner Stockton has struggled against zone, which is what Alabama ran for nearly the entire game last weekend. Perhaps Stockton can gain some confidence at home facing this Kentucky defense.
Kentucky will be bringing a physical football team as they always do to Athens this weekend, but they have a lot of issues going on offensively this season. The team has moved off of Zach Calzada and Cutter Boley has been inserted as the starting quarterback. The Bulldogs have the opportunity to pick up a convincing conference win this weekend.
