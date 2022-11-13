Grade Report: Georgia's Offense Rolls in Second Half

Georgia captured its tenth win of the season and clinched a division title after defeating the Mississippi State Bulldogs by a score of 45-19. It is the team's fifth division title in six seasons since Kirby Smart became head coach.

The Bulldogs were able to pull away in the second half after Mississippi State brought the game within five points after a punt return for a touchdown right before the half. Ladd McConkey got the second half started with a 70-yard run for a touchdown. Georgia would then score three more times and got several key stops on defense to coast to another conference victory.

Here is how the offense graded out in Georgia's win over Mississippi State:

Quarterback: A

It was another solid day at the office for Stetson Bennett. He threw for 289 passing yards, scored four total touchdowns and completed 67 percent of his passes. He did throw two interceptions but hard to really blame Bennett for either of them when one was caused by a defensive player hitting his arm right as he threw the ball and the other was just a great play by the defensive lineman to get his hands up and come down with it.

Bennett did make some questionable decisions throughout the game, which has been uncharacteristic of him this season, but he also delivered several beautiful deep balls down the field. All in all, when your quarterback scores four times in one game that is a good day's work and Bennett did more than enough to help capture a win on the road.

Running Backs: A-

Up until Kendall Milton broke free for a 34-yard touchdown run late in the game, it was a tough day for the running backs. Yards were hard to come by against Mississippi State's front seven. Milton and Kenny McIntosh led the way with 41 yards each. They also came close to surrendering their third fumble in two games when Daijun Edwards lost possession of the football but the play was officially ruled dead due to forward progress.

It wasn't the most impressive day for Georgia's talented group of running backs but they also weren't given much room to work with on a lot of their attempts either. They finished with 179 total yards on the ground with 70 of them coming from Ladd McConkey to start the second half.

Offensive Line: A

It was another sack-free performance from Georgia's offensive line but it wasn't their best performance either. Georgia averaged 5.4 yards per carry on the ground with a large part of that having to do with McConkey's 70-yard touchdown run at the beginning of the second half. But that play doesn't happen without the guys up front doing their job. They protected Bennett on passing downs and while they could've done a better job in the run game, Georgia's offensive line did their part and helped create big plays when they needed to.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends: A+

It was another impeccable performance from Georgia's receiving corps. Ladd McConkey had a huge day tallying 71 receiving yards, 70 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Kearis Jackson also reeled in several impressive catches on the day to finish with 69 yards while Darnell Washington continued to be the dominant force in the passing game with 60 yards and caught his first touchdown on the season. Brock Bowers also joined in on the party and added another touchdown to his season total as well.

Georgia's receivers have strung together several impressive games in a row now and are starting to play their best ball at the perfect moment with the postseason approaching in the near future. All without star wide receiver Adonai Mitchell who continues to recover from a high ankle sprain he suffered all the way back in week two.

