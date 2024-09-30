Georgia vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time Announced
Georgia vs Mississippi State kickoff time has been announced.
The Georgia Bulldogs are focused on preparing for their third conference game against the Auburn Tigers this week but some news has dropped for the game after this weekend. Georgia will playing host to the Mississippi State Bulldogs following the Auburn game. The SEC announced on Monday that the two will kickoff at 4:15 PM ET and the game will be played on SEC Network.
Georgia last played Mississippi State during the 2022 college football season as the Dawgs prevailed victorious on the road in route to another national title. The two teams have met a hanful of times under head coach Kirby Smart. Once in 2017 at Georgia, in 2020 at Mississippi State, in 2022 at Mississippi State and now in 2024 at Georgia. The Dawgs are undefeated against Miss State under coach Smart.
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/30
- Jared Wilson -
- Roderick Robinson - "Not sure on Rod." Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Jordan Hall - Hall was unavailable against Alabama and did not dress despite travelling.
- Update on Sacovie White, Jordan Hall, and London Humphreys: "Yea, hopeful they are all able to play."
- Mykel Williams, Warren Brinson, and Xavier McLeod all returned to the lineup against Alabama.
