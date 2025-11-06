Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Mississippi State - Names to Know Ahead of the Matchup

Names Georgia fans need to know on Mississippi State ahead of the conference matchup.

Jonathan Williams

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brylan Lanier (3) in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) is tackled by Mississippi State Bulldogs safety Brylan Lanier (3) in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against their second to last conference opponent of the season this weekend as they will travel out o Starkville, MS to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Georgia is on the verge of securing a spot in the college football playoff, but picking up a win this weekend is crucial to that actually playing out.

Mississippi State picked up its first win in conference play last weekend against Arkansas, but don't let the record fool you. This team has taken several conference opponents down to the wire this season in Starkville, Specifically Tennessee and Texas who both needed overtime in order to walk out of there with a win.

So with that said, here are some name for Mississippi State that Georgia fans need to be aware of ahead of the matchup.

Mississippi State Players Georgia Needs to Know

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown
Sep 6, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Brenen Thompson, WR

Mississippi State is one of the more explosive passing offenses in the country, and Thompson is a guy they often target to make it happen. He has 41 receptions for 716 yards and six touchdowns this season while averaging 17.5 yards per reception. If Georgia wants to keep this offense in check and off the scoreboard, it is going to start with making sure Thompson doesn't get behind the defense.

Kamario Taylor, QB

No, this is not the starting quarterback for Mississippi State. That would be Blake Shapen, but the Bulldogs play Taylor as well. They don't just rotate him into the game either. Jeff Leby does a good job of hiding him at different spots on the offense. He will throw and he will run, so if Taylor checks into the game, Georgia's defense needs to know where he is at all times. Taylor has 22 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns on top of five completion for 87 yards and three touchdowns.

Brylan Lanier, S

Mississippi State may not keep opponents off the scoreboard consistently, but they will turn you over. Lanier has three interceptions on the season and as a team they have forced 11 interceptions on the year, which is the most in the SEC. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has done a good job protecting the football this season as he has just two interceptions on the year, and that trend will need to continue this weekend. This is the last offense you want to gift extra possessions to.

