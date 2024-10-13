Georgia vs Mississippi State: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
A look at what the good, the bad and the ugly were for the Georgia Bulldogs in their win against Mississippi State.
Georgia ended up beating Mississippi State by a final score of 41-31 on Saturday and it left a lot to be discussed after the team's performance. Georgia was at one point up 34-10 in the football game, but Mississippi State started crawling their way back into the mix. Georgia then put another touchdown on the board late in the game, but an answer from Mississippi State shortly after made it a 10-point win for Georgia. With that said, here is the good, the bad and the ugly from Saturday's performance.
The Good: Offensive Performance
Georgia has been searching for a strong offensive performance this season throughout an entire game and they got that on Saturday. A total of 41 points scored, Carson Beck threw for 459 yards, 3 touchdowns and 75% of his passes. Both Arian Smith and Dillon Bells made explosive plays in the passing game and Anthony Evans tacked on a 52-yard run as well. Outside of an interception in the end zone, the offense looked solid. Eleven Bulldogs had a reception and Trevor Etienne and true freshman Nate Frazier both had at least 10 carries on the day. Still, it may not be the cleanest of days, but you will always take 41 points from your offense.
The Bad: Badly Timed Penalties
Nobody expects a team to go a full game without committing a penalty but the timing of those penalties are crucial. Etienne had a 20-yard touchdown run that got called back due to holding, Chris Cole got called for pass interference on 3rd and 8 that extended the drive for Mississippi State and led to a touchdown, on 3rd and 10 Chaz Chambliss had a sack that was nullified due to a facemask and on 3rd and 10 Damon Wilson was called for roughing the passer on an incomplete pass that extended the drive. There were multiple instances where Georgia should have gotten off the field and forced a punt, but instead, Mississippi State got another chance to extend the drive and turn it into points.
The Ugly: Passing Defense
It was arguably the worst performance from Georgia's passing defense on Saturday. The secondary got caught with their eyes in the backfield and sunk the secondary in while Mississippi State lobbed it over the top for a touchdown, in a goal-line situation the running back was left uncovered for a wide-open touchdown and multiple deep shots were converted on Georgia on Saturday. Limiting explosives and playing sound football is something Georgia's defense has always been good at, but that was not the case on Saturday.
