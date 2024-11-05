Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Odds: Bulldogs a Slight Road Favorite
The Georgia Bulldogs are a slight road favorite over Ole Miss, according to the betting odds.
The Georgia Bulldogs are coming off of a multiple-score win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville this past weekend. It wasn't the prettiest of games for the Dawgs but they have continued to find ways to win games even when they aren't playing their best. Their next opponent is Ole Miss and the Rebels are fresh off of a dominating win over Arkansas.
This game at the beginning of the season was viewed as a potential top-five matchup. However, Ole Miss has two losses on the season and sits just outside of the top-10. This game still has major playoff implications for both team as Ole Miss cannot afford another loss and Georgia is still fighting for a spot in the SEC Championship game.
Ole Miss' offense will provide a big challenge for Georgia's defense this weekend and the Bulldogs' offense will have a big test of their own as well as this is not the same Ole Miss defense many are used to seeing from Lane Kiffin's program over the years. A good number of additions from the portal have elevated both sides of the ball for Ole Miss this season. However, Georgia is still viewed as the favorite heading into this one.
Georgia vs Ole Miss Betting Odds:
According to Fan Duel, Georgia is a 2.5-point favorite over Ole Miss. The over/under is set at 54.5 points. Last season, Ole Miss made the trip to Athens and the Bulldogs walked away with a convincing win over the Rebels. The last time Georgia traveled to Oxford was during Kirby Smart's first season at Georgia in 2016, and Ole Miss came away with the win.
