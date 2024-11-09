Georgia vs Ole Miss Final Injury Report Released
The final injury report ahead of the Georgia vs Ole Miss game has been released.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their final road game of the 2024 season as they gear up for their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the 45th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia controls 33-10-1.
The Bulldogs won the last meeting between these two teams in 2023 when the Dawgs dismantled Ole Miss in Athens to a 52-17 beating. This year provides a different opportunity as both teams remain in the inaugural 12-team playoff hunt.
Ahead of the game, the SEC has released the final injury report for both teams and here is where it currently sits:
Georgia vs Ole Miss Final Injury Report:
Georgia:
- Roderick Robinson, RB: Out
- Anthony Evans, WR: Out
- Branson Robinson, RB: Out
- Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL: Out
- Micah Morris, OL: Game Time Decision
- Smael Mondon, LB: Game Time Decision
Ole Miss:
- Izaiah Hartrup, TE: Out
- Henry Parrish Jr., RB: Out
- Logan Diggs, RB: Out
- Jayden Williams, OL: Game Time Decision
- Matt Jones, RB: Game Time Decision
- Tre Harris, WR: Game Time Decision
ESPN insider Pete Thamel said on College Gameday that Harris will play but will likely be limited and is not expected to be a major contributor against the Dawgs.
