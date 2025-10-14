Georgia vs Ole Miss Prediction - ESPN Analytics Give the Bulldogs a Major Advantage
ESPN analytics predict Georgia to handle Ole Miss at home this weekend.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are set to play this week. The Rebels are undefeated on the season while the Dawgs still sit at just one loss halfway through the regular season. Both teams avoided upset this past weekend as Ole Miss escaped Washington State at home and Georgia avoided a loss from Auburn on the road.
The Rebels are ranked as a top-10 team in the country alongwith Georgia, but Ole Miss is the higher ranked team. Despite that, Georgia has opened as the betting favorite for this week's game. Not only that, but ESPN has Georgia projected to win this game by a pretty wide margin.
According to ESPN analytics, Georgia has a 69.8% chance to beat Ole Miss this weekend, leaving the Rebels with just a 30.2% chance.
Georgia the Consensus Favorite Over Ole Miss
Georgia has opened as a 7-point favorite over Ole Miss, according to Draft Kings. An over/under for the game has not yet been set.
Ole Miss is one of the few teams in the SEC that head coach Kirby Smart has a losing record against. He is 1-2 against the Rebels and lost to them on the road last season. However, the last time these two teams played in Athens, the Bulldogs walked out of their own stadium with a 52-17 win.
The Bulldogs have struggled with starting games slow this season. It's what led to them being down 10-0 against Auburn this past weekend. They will look to correct that at home this weekend against the Rebels, as head coach Lane Kiffin is not a head coach you want to spot a 10-point lead to.
The good news for Georgia is that Kiffin's offense are known to struggle on the road. There is a sizable point differential between the points his offenses average at home as opposed to on the road. The Dawgs will be looking to make sure that continues this weekend.
This weekend's game is set to kickoff at 3:30 PM ET and will be broadcatsed on ABC. College Gameday has also announced that they will be in attendance for the game. This will be Georgia's final game before their second bye week of the season and before they go play the Florida Gators in Jacksonville for the annual World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.