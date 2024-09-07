Georgia vs Tennessee Tech Score and Live Updates
Following along with live updates to Saturday's game between Georgia and Tennessee Tech.
The Georgia Bulldogs make their long-awaited return to the classic city this Saturday as they prepare for their first game of the 2024 college football season. The No.1 ranked Bulldogs will be facing Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles as they look to extend their regular season win streak to 41 games.
Georgia Football vs Tennessee Tech Live Updates:
*This article will be updated along with the live action of the game*
1st Quarter:
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee Tech
- Gameday: Saturday, September 7th. 2024
- Game time: 2:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Jay Alter (Play-by-play) and Rocky Boiman (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Football Injury Report vs Tennessee Tech
- Mykel Williams, DE (Ankle) - OUT
- Roderick Robinson, RB (Toe) - OUT
- Jordan Hall, DT (Leg) - Doubtful
- Warren Brinson, DT (Ankle/Lower Body) - Doubtful - Brinson is dressed out in uniform during warmups.
- Xavier McLeod, DT (Abdominal) - Doubtful
- Joenel Aguero, DB (Hamstring) - Probable
- Trevor Etienne, RB - Likely
Kirby Smart's comments on the injury report entering week two.
- "Joenel (Aguero) was close to being able to play and worked out before the game. I thought he might be able to go in case of an emergency. "
- Warren (Brinson) got a little bit of an ankle/contusion but couldn't go.
- Mykel (Williams) has an ankle sprain, it's grade 2 so he will be week to week but it will not be long term.
- Jordan (Hall) is back running and has really attacked his rehab process. He was in with Ron Courson at 5:30 AM Saturday before we left for Clemson. I've been proud of the way he's handled this.
