Georgia vs Tennessee: Volunteers Expected to Be Without Two Defensive Starters
The Tennessee Volunteers are expected to be without two of their defensive starters on Saturday vs Georgia.
Despite Georgia vs Tennessee being played early in the season, both programs are dealing with starters battling injuries. For Tennessee, though, it sounds like they are going to be down two defensive starters in the secondary for Saturday's matchup.
"Tennessee will again be without its two starting corners vs Georgia this week, as both Jermod McCoy and Rickey Gibson are not expected back. McCoy is still recovering from his ACL tear in January, and Gibson (undisclosed) is out for an extended period of time," Pete Thamel reported on X.
As for the Bulldogs, head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on offensive linemen Earnest Greene and Juan Gaston on Monday, both of which missed Saturday's game vs Austin Peay due to injury.
"Both Juan and Earnest [Greene III], we will learn more about today and see where they are,"said Smart."They're both coming off of bumps, bruises, and injuries. But hopefully we get them back."
Gaston has been a major topic of discussion for the Bulldogs throughout the offseason and was renowned by coaches for the immediate impact he had on the offensive line. His availability for Georgia's matchup against Tennessee will be massive to the Dawgs' success.
As the Dawgs continue to prepare for their SEC schedule, the team will look to remain as helathy as possible. Official injury reports for players' statuses are expected to be released on Wednesday evening.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily