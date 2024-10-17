Georgia vs Texas College Gameday Guest Picker Announced
The celebrity guest picker for College Gameday for the Georgia vs Texas game has been announced.
It's the biggest matchup of the weekend and it could end up being the biggest matchup of the entire season. No. 5 Georgia is making the trip out to Austin to take on the undefeated Texas Longhorns is a massive conference game. Texas is bringing in all of the momentum while Georgia is looking to continue their streak of dominance in college football.
Due to the game's magnitude, college gameday will be on-site in Austin and the popular gameday show has announced who the celebrity guest picker will be. Kirk Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee show that famous PGA golfer Scottie Scheffler will be the guest picker for Saturday's game. Scheffler played college golf at Texas for several years before he elected to turn pro.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas
- Gameday: Saturday, October 19th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
