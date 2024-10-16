Georgia vs Texas Preview: What the Stats Say About the Matchup
What the stats say about the top five matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns.
The Georgia Bulldogs have yet another road top-five matchup on their hands as they will be making the trip out to Austin, Texas to take on the Longhorns. Georgia is a slight underdog in this game and Texas has been playing arguably the best ball in all of college football this season, but Georgia is also arguably the first true test they have faced this season. So let's take a look at what the stats say about the matchup.
This is expected to be a close matchup and many are predicting a one score football game. In one score football games, Kirby Smart in his career at Georgia is 19-9. In his career at Texas, Steve Sarkisian is 7-12.
Georgia this season is averaging 33.5 points per game which ranks 35th and 452 yards of total offense per game which sits at 25th in the country. Texas is averaging 43.2 points per game which is 7th-best in the country and 495.7 yards of total offense which also ranks 7th. Georgia’s defense is allowing an average of 17.2 points per game (20th) and 312.5 yards per game (28th). Texas’s defense is allowing an average of 6.3 points per game (1st) and 229.7 yards per game (1st)
Since 2023, Georgia is averaging 39.2 ppg against ranked opponents and allowing an average of 17.4 ppg. Texas is averaging 36.2 ppg and allowing an average of 24.6 ppg. Both teams have played seven ranked opponents since 2023.
On 3rd down, Georgia is converting 38.89% of the time (28/72) and opponents are converting 32.89% (25/76). Texas is converting 50% of the time (36/72) and opponents are converting 27.59% (24/87).
Georgia’s defense has allowed 101 first downs this season (25th). 50 of those have come via the pass, 37 via the run and 14 via penalty. Texas has allowed 82 first downs this season (5th). 42 via pass, 32 via run and six via penalty. When Georgia has opportunities to get off the field on Saturday, they can't be gifting the Longhorns extra attempts on a drive.
Georgia's last top five matchup this season against Alabama came down to explosive plays, and both of these teams have found ways to do that consistently this year.
Georgia’s explosives on offense (run/pass splits):
- 20+ yards: 38 (6/32)
- 30+ yard plays: 20 (3/17)
- 40+ yard plays: 9 (3/6)
Texas explosives on offense:
- 20+ yards plays: 45 (14/31)
- 30+ yard plays: 20 (5/15)
- 40+ yard plays: 11 (3/8)
Some extra context for Georgia in this stat category is that quarterback Carson Beck has the third most 20+ yard passes, the 2nd most 30+ yard passes and the sixth most 40+ yard passes in the country this season. A player that is helping out with that is Arian Smith who one of the top leaders in the country in explosive receiving plays this season. Dillon Bell is also towards the top of that list as well.
