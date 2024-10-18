Georgia vs Texas Score Predictions
Final score predictions are in the for the Georgia vs Texas game.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for a massive regular season battle as the Dawgs make the trip to Austin for the first meeting with Texas as SEC opponents. This will be just the sixth meeting between these two historic programs in a series that dates back to 1948.
The Bulldogs will look to have different fortunes this Saturday in their rematch with the Longhorns. Texas is currently just over a four-point favorite to win this game and will be ranked No.1 in the country by the time these two teams play. With that said, here is how the staff at Georgia Bulldogs on SI sees the game playing out:
Georgia vs Texas Final Score Predictions:
Brooks Austin: Georgia 38, Texas 35
This Texas football team hasn't faced a quality openent to date, this I'm sure you've read by now in the analysis leading up to this No. 1 vs No. 5 matchup between Texas and Georgia. Though, through the first 7 weeks of the college football season, there's no team in college football playing cleaner that Texas right now. This Georgia football team has yet to put together a four-quarter performance, Saturday is shaping up to potentially be the one. Carson Beck is fresh off his 10-quarter stretch of football, while Texas's Quinn Ewers didn't appear to be 100% himself a week ago against Oklahoma and that's the difference in this matchup.
Jonathan Williams: Georgia 38, Texas 34
This is a game between arguably the most battle tested team in the country vs the hottest team in the country. Texas has all of the momentum coming into this game while Georgia has games against multiple top ranked opponents under their belt. I think this game boils down to which quarterback has the better day and which defense make can enough adjustments down the strecth to get enough stops to win. For those reasons, I think Georgia is going to come out of this one with a tough road win and massive momentum boost for them moving forward.
Christian Kirby: Georgia 34, Texas 28
The common belief around this game is that Georgia will have to win a shootout if they want to leave Austin with a win, but history states that may not necessarily be the case. There have been 13 teams to score 30 points or more against a Steve Sarkisian-led Texas team, and of those 13 teams, just two have lost. I believe Georgia's offense (while wildly inconsistent thus far) is capable of reaching the 30-point threshold and handing the Longhorns their first loss of the 2024 college football sea
