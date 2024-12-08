Georgia vs Texas - SEC Championship Photo Gallery From OT Thriller
Sixty minutes of football was not enough to crown a winner between the Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns, as it would take an overtime finish for the Georgia Bulldogs to be crowned champions of the SEC. The final score was 22-19
We have the sights and sounds from the EPIC SEC Championship victory for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Early on, both teams struggled to gain their footing offensively, as the halftime score was just 6-3. The biggest story of the first half, however, was the injury of Bulldogs' quarterback Carson Beck. On the final play of the first half, Beck suffered an injury to his throwing arm and would be ruled out for the remainder of the game. Gunner Stockton would play the entire second half and would lead the Dawgs down the field for a touchdown in his first drive.
The pivotal moment of the game came in the final three minutes as the Bulldogs held a one-score lead. Texas intercepted a Gunner Stockton pass to begin their potential go-ahead drive at their 34-yard line. The Longhorns were able to march the ball down to the Bulldogs' red zone and kick a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.
Where after the Georgia defense held Texas to a field goal, Gunner Stockton's run to the three-yard line before a massive collision from two Texas defensive backs that left his helmet flying, Trevor Etienne punched in his second and final score of the contest.
