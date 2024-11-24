Georgia vs UMass Photos - Bulldogs Offense Shines on Senior Day
The Georgia Bulldogs won their ninth game of the 2024 regular season this afternoon as they defeated the Umass Minutemen by a score of 59-21. The victory was the Dawgs' 30th in-a-row in Sanford Stadium, which puts them one shy of tying the SEC's record for consecutive wins at home.
Here are the sights and sounds from the Bulldogs home win over UMass. Enjoy.
QB, Carson Beck played another clean game, leaving without an interception and four first-half touchdown passes. Freshman running back Nate Frazier was a major factor in the win as well, rushing for three touchdowns in the contest as well.
Friday night against in-state rival Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs will have the chance to win their record-breaking 30th straight home game inside Sanford Stadium. Friday's kickoff is set for 7:30 on ABC. The Bulldogs have opened as a near three-score favorite over the 7-3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Head coach Kirby Smart and Tech head coach Brent Key both played at and graduated from their respective schools.
Saturday was Senior Day in Athens. This Senior class goes down as the winnigest four-year class in Georgia history.
Other Georgia News:
