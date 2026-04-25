Georgia Wide Receiver Colbie Young Selected by Cincinnati Bengals in 2026 NFL Draft

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young has become the latest Dawg to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues, more and more players are hearing their names come off the board, as they begin the next steps of their football playing careers. With so many players already being selected, a handful of schools now have multiple players who have been drafted this cycle.

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the select schools to have multiple players taken this year, and the Dawgs have added another player to their list in the form of wide receiver Colbie Young, who was selected as the 140th overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Colbie Young's Brief Career With the Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Colbie Young (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Alabama in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, September 27, 2025. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Due to an off the field situation and an untimely injury, Colbie Young's time with the Bulldogs was cut short. The wide receiver joined Georgia's roster ahead of the 2024 season and was an integral piece for the team's offense in both 2024 and 2025 when he was on the field.

Young possesses a massive frame and large catch radius that makes him an excellent fit for an outside receiver. The wide receiver has also showcased a strong ability to win jump balls and was a large 50/50 threat.

Despite having a less lengthy tenure than most prospects, Young was praised multiple times by his coaches and teammates for his leadership skills and work ethic. Two things he put on display towards the end of the 2025.

After breaking a bone in his leg and seemingly see his time in Athens come to an end, Young vigorously attacked his rehab process in order to return to action for the Dawgs before the season ended. The wide receiver was able to make one final appearance with the Bulldogs during their College Football Playoff matchup in the All State Sugar Bowl.

With Young now off the board, the Bulldogs 2026 draft class has produced multiple wide receivers taken this year and the Dawgs impressive total of wide receivers drafted from the University of Georgia has increased.

As the 2026 NFL Draft continues to develop, Bulldogs on SI will continue to provide timely and accurate coverage from all the former Dawgs whose dreams are turning to a reality.