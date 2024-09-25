Georgia Wide Receiver Will Not Play in Georgia vs Alabama
Georgia will be without one of their wide receivers for the Georgia vs Alabama game.
It's one of the biggest games of the entire college football season this weekend as the Georgia Bulldogs are traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide. Both teams are relatively healthy heading into the top-five matchup and the Bulldogs are working towards getting some players back from the injury list, but Georgia will be without one of their wide receivers for Saturday's game.
Wide receiver London Humphreys came down with mononucleosis Bulldogs on SI confirmed and first reported by Dawgs347 and is unlikely to play against the Crimson Tide this weekend. The former Vanderbilt transfer is not a starter for the Bulldogs, but he has been a rotational player at wideout for Georgia this season during his first year in Athens. Humphreys biggest game of the year was against Vanderbilt where he had two receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. He has not recorded a stat since week one.
Georgia may not be down a starter but losing depth ahead of one of the biggest games of the season is never ideal.
Georgia Football Injury Report 9/23
- Mykel Williams - "I'm hopeful. We will see. He didn't do much last week, he got a lot of rehab Friday and Sunday. He was able to run. We will have to go out to practice today and see how things go."
- Roderick Robinson - Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Warren Brinson - "Warren practiced last week at the end of the week."
- Jordan Hall - "We are hoping to get Jordan Hall back he's been working tirelessly in his rehab."
