Georgia Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch Listed as Potential Riser in 2026 NFL Draft
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch has been listed as a player who could significantly increase their draft stock ahead of the 2025 college football season.
With the 2025 NFL Draft nearly a month in the rearview, experts and analysts have begun to turn their attention to next year's batch of NFL prospects. While some players have already cemented themselves as first-round caliber, there are a handful of prospects who could accel their draft stock greatly this season.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch is a player who has a chance to greatly increase their value ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. Branch joined the Bulldogs roster via the transfer portal this season and has reportedly already stepped into a leadership role with his new team.
"He has elite speed and quickness, though that makes him dangerous as a route-runner and after the catch." Wrote PFF's Max Chadwick. "If he can become a bit stronger at the catch point at Georgia, he can reemerge in what’s a wide-open receiver class."
After leading the nation in drops during the 2024 season, the Bulldogs have been in search of some help at the wide receiver position and Branch could provide the spark the Georgia offense needs in order to win another national championship.
Branch and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 college football season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when they host the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs have not lost a season opener under head coach Kirby Smart and are currently on a home win streak of more than 30 games.
