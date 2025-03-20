Georgia WR, Nitro Tuggle Arrested for Speeding and Reckless Driving
Georgia wide reciever Nitro Tuggle has been arrested for speeding and reckless driving according to Athens Clarke County arrest reports.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice in the lead up to their 2025 College Football season. Though, the news off the field has caused more concern as another Georgia player has been involved in a driving incident.
Georgia WR, Nitro Tuggle has been arrested for reckless driving and Speeding beyond the Maximum Limits according to the Athens Clarke County arrest records. He was released on a $26.00 bond
Tuggle announced in December that he had intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal before ultimatley removing his name from the portal and electing to stay at Georgia. The Bulldogs also added transfer wide recievers Zachariah Branch from USC and Noah Thomas from Texas A&M.
The Bulldogs are have experienced an injury during spring practice at the receiver position as well, with freshman Tyler Williams suffering an ankle injury. He will be out the remainder of the spring.
The University of Georgia has not released a statement on Tuggle.
Tuggle entered the Georgia program as a four-star recruit and has yet to receive a major role on the roster in his two years on campus. Now, he's experiencing off the field problems in the midst of a massive spring opportunity for him.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Freshamn WR, Tyler Williams will be out for the spring with an ankle injury that required surgery.
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
