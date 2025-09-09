Georiga's Kirby Smart Outlines The Evolution of Josh Heupel's Tennessee Offense
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart outlines how the Tennessee Volunteers' offense has evolved under head coach Josh Heupel.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their week three matchup as the two programs vigorously prepare for their 2025 SEC debut. This will be the 55th meeting between these two schools and will be the fifth consecutive meeting between head coaches Josh Heupel and Kirby Smart.
Smart has gotten the better of Heupel in the previous matchups, leading the series 4-0 and holding the Volunteers to under 20 points in each of the four contests. Despite his dominance, Smart is expecting a handful of changes from the Tennessee offense ahead of their 2025 matchup.
During a media press conference earlier this week, the Buldogs' head coach was prompted to describe the evolutions he had seen the Volunteers' offense undergo throughout the offseason. Smart offered this statement.
"It’s hard to say because they have different ways to attack you. They don’t do the same thing year to year," said Smart. "I think he does a great job maximizing the skillsets of the good players. I think they’ve used wrinkles from other teams; they get all this tape from other teams. And certain plays don’t fit their system, but they find ways to make it work for their system, and I think he’s done a great job of doing that over the years.”
While the Volunteers' offense may look slightly different this season, Smart and his staff remain adamant about ensuring the Bulldogs will do everything in their power to hinder Tennessee's offensive attack.
Smart and Heupel will meet again as their respective programs face off on Saturday, September 13th, in Neyland Stadium. Kickoff for this matchup is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on ABC.
