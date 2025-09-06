Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs Football vs Austin Peay Governors
Rise and shine, Bulldog fans, the Georgia Bulldogs are set for action this Saturday as they face the Austin Peay Governors.
After a triumphant return to the gridiron in week one, the Georgia Bulldogs are back in action this afternoon as they are set to host the Austin Peay Governors. This will be just the second all-time matchup between these two schools in a series that Georgia leads 1-0.
The Bulldogs were dominant in the previous matchup, which took place during the 2018 season. Georgia finished the day with a 45-0 victory over the Governors and would love nothing more than to recreate their previous successes this afternoon.
Today's game also serves as a major development point for Kirby Smart's roster. Following today's contest, the Dawgs are slated to face eight consecutive SEC programs, such as Tennessee, Alabama, and Texas. A win today could provide the team with excellent momentum ahead of their most difficult stretch of the season.
Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. For those traveling to Athens for the game, expect warm temperatures with a high of 88°, a low of °64 and a 21% chance of precipitation. Coverage for today's contest can be found on ESPN+ or SEC Network+.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Austin Peay
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 6th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Broadcast Team: Clay Matvick (Play by play) and Chris Daniel (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily