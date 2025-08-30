Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs Football vs Marshall Thundering Herd
Rise and shine, Bulldog fans, the Georgia Bulldogs are set for action this Saturday as they face the Marshall Thundering Herd.
After an agonizing season and months of waiting, the wait for Georgia Football is finally over as the Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Marshall Thundering Herd for their first matchup of the 2025 college football season.
The Bulldogs and Thundering Herd do not face each other frequently, as the two schools have played just once before. The first meeting took place in 2004 when the Bulldogs escaped with a 13-3 victory in Athens. The Dawgs scored just one offensive touchdown in the contest.
Georgia will look to have more success in this matchup, as the team is looking to set the tone for what many believe could be another College Football Playoff season for the Dawgs. The Bulldogs are currently nearly 40-point favorites to emerge victorious in today's game.
Should the Bulldogs win today's contest, they will continue their home win streak, which is more than 30 games. It will also extend Kirby Smart's win streak against non-power four opponents, and will extend teh Bulldogs' win streak in season openers to 12 games.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Marshall
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Mike Monaco (Play by play) and Kirk Morrison (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
