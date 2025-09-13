Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs Football vs Tennessee Volunteers
Rise and shine, Georgia fans. The Bulldogs face their first SEC opponent of the 2025 college football season today.
The Georgia Bulldogs' third game of the 2025 college football season has arrived, as the Dawgs are just hours away from kicking off against the Tennessee Volunteers. This will be the 55th meeting between these two programs in a series that Georgia currently leads 29-23-2.
The Bulldogs are heading into this matchup off a rather unique victory over Austin Peay, where a nearly two-hour rain delay created a rift in the action. Kirby Smart and his team will be looking to turn in a much more buttoned-up performance as they begin conference play.
The Bulldogs have rattled off eight straight victories over Tennessee and are looking to extend that streak this afternoon in Knoxville. With a win, Georgia would accomplish five consecutive victories in Neyland Stadium, a feat that has never been accomplished by the program.
Winning for Georgia will not be easy, however. Tennessee is also heading into this matchup with an undefeated record and would love nothing more than to end its lengthy losing streak over the Bulldogs with a triumphant win in Knoxville.
Today's contest is scheduled to kick off at approximately 3:30 p.m. and will be aired nationally on ABC. The Bulldogs are currently a light favorite to emerge victorious on the road.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, Sept 13th. 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play by play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily