Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Mississippi State Bulldogs
Rise and shine, Georgia fans! The Bulldogs are set to play in their final road game of the 2025 regular season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their final road game of the 2025 season as they travel to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This will be the 28th all-time meeting between these two teams, with Georgia leading 21-6.
Last season, these two programs faced off in Athens, Georgia, as the (Georgia) Bulldogs outpaced Mississippi State 41-31 in an offensive shootout. This year's contest has an opportunity to present a similar result, given the offensive styles of both programs.
The last time Georgia made a trip to Starkville was in 2022, where a second-half surge would help the Dawgs coast past their Bulldog counterparts on their way to an eventual national championship victory. It would also be the final time Georgia faced the late, great Mike Leach.
Georgia is heading into today;s matchup fresh off a dramatic win over their rivals, the Florida Gators. Similar to how they've have won multiple games this season, the Dawgs erased a fourth quarter deficit on the way to a 24-20 victory.
Mississippi State is heading into this matchup fresh off a victory as well. The Bulldogs were able to earn their first conference victory in multiple seasons after a dramtic win against Arkansas. The matchup has provided the Bulldogs with a spark of momentum heading into the contest.
Georgia Looking to Continue Campaign Towards College Football Playoff
With a win Saturday, Georgia will be one step closer to reaching this year's College Football Playoff and hopefully competing for a national title. While a loss would not doom the Bulldogs playoff hopes completely, it would make the path to reaching this year's tournament much more challenging.
With ranked matchups agaisnt Georgia Tech adn Texas still remaining on the schedule, winning this afternoon will be a massive requirement. Fortunately for the (Georgia) Bulldogs, they have lost to Mississippi State just once in their previous 15 contests.
Although Georgia is currently a strong favorite to emerge victorious in today's game, there is still a chance for an upset, and Dawg fans should be ready for a four-quarter fight.
Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled for approximately 12 p.m. ET, and coverage of this event will be nationally available on ESPN. Stay tuned for more coverage from the Georgia Bulldogs' matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs.