Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Rise and shine Georgia fans! The Bulldogs play in their first College Football Playoff matchup this evening!
It's a New Year, and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to begin their postseason quest for the national title as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This will be just the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs lead 3-0.
The biggest storyline of this game is the Bulldogs' quarterback position. Following a season-ending injury suffered by Carson Beck during the SEC Championship, quarterback Gunner Stockton will make his first career start for the Dawgs. His preformance on Wednesday's game will likely be a major catalyst for the success that Georgia will have in the game.
The location for this iconic playoff matchup will be the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. A state that the Bulldogs have played in with little frequency but have an extensive history with. According to available history reports, the Dawgs have played 34 games in the state of Louisiana and have amassed a record of 16 wins, 19 losses, and one tie. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
