Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Clemson
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 college football season begins today as they prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers.
After a long and turbulent offseason, the Georgia Bulldogs' first game of the 2024 college football season has finally arrived. The Dawgs are just hours away from their highly anticipated week one matchup against the Clemson Tigers. This will be the two team's first meeting in nearly three years.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the location for this afternoon’s game as the two teams will meet in Atlanta, Georgia as a part of the Aflac Kickoff Game. The Bulldogs are more than double-digit favorites in this matchup, despite both teams being ranked in the top 15.
Georgia is coming off of a rather disappointing 2023 by their standards. Despite only losing one game and a dominant New Year’s Six bowl victory, the Dawgs were controversially left out of the four-team playoff, ending their hopes of a historic three-peat of national title victories.
Clemson’s 2023 season didn’t exactly live up to standards either. The Tigers finished the regular season with a lackluster 8-4 record and missed the playoff for the third year in a row after making the previous six. A win over the number one ranked Bulldogs in Atlanta could be the jumpstart this program needs to return to national prominence.
Kickoff for today’s contest between these two historic programs is currently scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN+.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
