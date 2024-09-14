Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Football vs Kentucky
The Georgia Bulldogs hit the road for their first SEC game of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs begin their SEC gauntlet today as they head to Lexington, to take on the Wildcats. The Dawgs have lost just two games to Kentucky over the previous 25 seasons and have accumulated 14 straight victories since 2010.
Along with this being a fascinating SEC matchup, tonight's contest also features an interesting storyline between Georgia's roster and Kentucky's Brock Vandagriff and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. Dumas-Johnson spent two seasons as the Dawgs' starting linebacker and was a major part of the team's 2022 national title victory. Vandagriff served as the Bulldogs' backup quarterback for the 2023 season and took a handful of snaps throughout the year.
The pair of Wildcats will face their former team this evening as the Bulldogs travel to Lexington to face the Wildcats on the road.
A Bulldog victory in today's game would mark the team's 15th straight win over the Wildcats and will continue the dominance that Georgia has had over the Wildcats this century. It will also extend Georgia's regular season win streak to 42 games, the second longest in NCAA history behind only Oklahoma.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily