Get Up; It's Gameday! No. 1 Georgia vs. Missouri

Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

The top-ranked Bulldogs are on the road today as they are set to face SEC East division opponent Missouri.

A 7:30 PM (EST) kickoff in Columbia, Missouri's Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Coming off an overtime loss to Auburn, where the Missouri Tigers had multiple chances to win the ball game inside Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Tigers will look to pull off the unthinkable. After Missouri missed the potential game-winning field goal at the end of regulation, the bad luck continued a week ago as running back Nathaniel Peat fumbled the potential game-winning touchdown just mere inches away from the goal-line.

It will not be any easier for the Tigers as they enter Saturday night's game a 28.5-point underdog to the defending national champions, who may have an extra edge after a disappointing performance of their own a week ago.

The Bulldogs gave up 22-points to a 40-plus point underdog at home versus Kent State. The Golden Flashes scored the most points on Georgia's defense since Alabama in last season's SEC Championship game.

Last Saturday's 39-22 win could very easily be described as the worst performance from Georgia since that loss to the Crimson Tide. A muffed punt, an interception, and a fumble added to an all-around sloppy performance.

Luckily for the Bulldogs, even during their worst showing this season, it was still enough for a 17-point win.

Despite the very calm demeanor of head coach Kirby Smart in the immediate aftermath of last week's game, it is a performance that surely will not linger long as it provided the type of adversity he was looking for his team to respond against.

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

