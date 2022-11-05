Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

The day has finally arrived. The No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers at home today. The most anticipated matchup weekend with high stakes on the line. The Bulldogs settling in as a 9-point favorite heading into the game.

A 3:30 PM (EST) kickoff in Athens, Georgia's Sanford Stadium will be broadcasted on CBS.

The Tennessee Volunteers bring in a potent offense with playmakers all over the field such as wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and quarterback Hendon Hooker. Their high-octane offense will look to overcome the Bulldogs' highly-ranked defense and an electric Sanford Stadium crowd.

Everything is on the line for these two teams today. Not only will the winner of this matchup more than likely go on to clinch a division championship, but also staple themselves in as one of the best teams in the nation and a near guarantee for a spot in the college football playoff. It doesn't get much better than that for an SEC rivalry game in November.

There is a small chance of rain showers in the morning, but as fans begin to trickle into the stadium, it is looking to be nothing but clouds with temperatures settling in around the mid-70s.

The wait is over. The talking is done with. It's now time to tee it up between the hedges.

How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee

Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 5th, 2022

CBS Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

The CBS on-air crew will be Brad Nessler on play by play, Gary Danielson on color, and Jamie Erdahl on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

