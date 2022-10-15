Get up! It's a Georgia football gameday!

The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off of a dominant win against Auburn and have since reclaimed their No. 1 rankings after slipping down a spot in the polls a week prior.

A 3:30 PM (EST) kickoff in Athens, Georgia's Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Vanderbilt started off the season with a 2-0 record with wins against Hawaii and Elon. They have since lost to both Alabama and Ole Miss while picking up a win against Northern Illinois. Their three wins on the year eclipsed their win total from a season ago and the Commodores have looked like a much-improved team compared to previous seasons. Now on a two-game losing streak though, the road doesn't get any easier as they travel to Athens as 38.5-point underdogs.

The Bulldogs continue to roll through the 2022 season with an unblemished record. They defeated the Auburn Tigers 42-10 last week after struggling against Missouri a couple of weeks ago. Georgia now comes into their game against Vanderbilt hoping to continue to build up their momentum before they head into the bye week and begin to prepare for the Florida Gators.

It's shaping up to be a great homecoming game for the Bulldogs with temperatures settling in around the mid-70s by kickoff with sunny skies in the forecast. Georgia is searching for their seventh win along with hopes of maintaining their top spot in the polls a little over halfway through the season.

How to Watch Georgia vs Vanderbilt

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022

Game time: 3:30 pm ET

TV: SEC Network

Location: Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)

Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The SEC Network on-air crew will be Taylor Zarzour on play by play, Matt Stinchcomb on color, and Alyssa Lang on the sideline.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

