Glenn Schumann, Multiple Bulldog Coaches Receive Contract Extensions
Multiple Georgia Football coaching staff members have reportedly received contract extensions.
Numerous Georgia Bulldogs' coaching staff members received contract extensions earlier this week as reported by Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald. Co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, defensive line coach Tray Scott, tight ends coach Todd Hartley, offensive line coach Stacy Searels, and linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe were among the coaches who received extensions.
Schumann's extension now makes him one of the nation's highest-paid coordinators in college football and will run through the 2026 season. Scott and Hartley's extensions will carry them through the 2026 season, while Uzo-Diribe's will last until 2025.
In addition to contract extensions, many coaches also received a pay increase. Hartley's contract will increase from $878,000 to $900,000 on July 1, 2025, and will increase once again to $925,000 the year after. Searles salary will increase from $778,000 to $800,000. Uzo-Diribe and Scott's salaries are expected to remain at $628,000 and $1.2 million respectively.
During the Bulldogs' historic run, Kirby Smart has been praised for his ability to retain staff members and players. A factor that has been critical to the Bulldogs' 41-straight regular season victories. The Bulldogs will look to extend this streak on Saturday as they take on the Kentucky Wildcats in their first road game of the 2024 season.
How to Watch Georgia vs Kentucky
- Gameday: Saturday, September 14th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Kroger Field (Lexington, Kentucky)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
