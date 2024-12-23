Goergia QB, Carson Beck Undergoes Elbow Surgery
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has undergone successful elbow surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season.
ATHENS — Georgia quarterback Carson Beck underwent successful surgery Monday on his right elbow to repair his ulnar collateral ligament (UCL), performed by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, Ca. A full recovery is expected with throwing to begin spring of 2025.
The Georgia Bulldogs will now start Redshirt Sophomore Gunner Stockton.
What's Next for Georgia's QB Room
While both are extremely talented, Gunner Stockton and Carson Beck are on opposite spectrums when it comes to playing at the quarterback position. Beck's playstyle is much more revolved around timing, decision-making, and accuracy. While Stockton's is more based on physicality, arm strength, and an ability to create opportunities with his legs. Given that Beck has been Georgia's "QB1" for more than 25 games now, it's fair to say that the Dawgs' offensive approach has been much more tailor-made to his skills.
But what Beck excels at is not what Stockton is good at, and vice versa. This means that Georgia's offense will likely undergo some underhaul ahead of their bout with Indiana or Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. Rather than an offensive attack that throws the ball an average of 36 times a game, the Bulldogs will likely turn to a much more run-based approach. Expect Gunner Stockton to carry the ball around 10 times a game, with running backs Trevor Etienne and Nate Frazier receiving an increase in their touches as well.
It is unclear exactly how different Georgia's offense will look with Gunner Stockton at the helm. However, with the talent, coaching, and lack of scouting the Bulldogs' new approach has received. Georgia's offense could be just as, if not more dangerous than it was before.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal List:
- Julian Humphrey, DB
- Michael Jackson III, WR
- Nitro Tuggle, WR (Staying at Georgia)
- Jamaal Jarrett, DL (Committed to USC)
- Justyn Rhett, DB
- Sam M'Pemba, Edge (Committed to Texas A&M)
- Jake Pope, S
- Troy Bowles, LB (Committed to Michigan)
- Rara Thomas, WR
