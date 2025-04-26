Green Bay Packers Select Georgia Defensive Lineman Warren Brinson
Day three of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday and another Georgia Bulldog is officially off of the board. The Green Bay Packers have selected Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL draft.
A former 4-star out of IMG Academy, Brinson was a constant flash on tape during his time in Athens. His primary problem wasn’t getting to the ball carrier, it seemed to be finishing. If you’re looking for a disruptive presence at defensive tackle, this could be your guy, who could develop further in the league. He was a multi-year starter once Georgia’s defensive line unit opened up after the departure of Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter.
For the last three seasons at Georgia, Brinson has been a contributor on defense. He was consistently in the backfield for the Bulldogs but at times struggled to finish making plays behind the line of scrimmage. However, he has the ability to be a game wrecker.
During his career at Georgia, Brinson racked up 71 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and six sacks. Brinson is a player that still feels as if he has room to grow despite having an exorbitant amount of college experience.
Brinson played with some very talented defensive linemen during his time at Georgia. Inlcuding the likes of Jalen Carter, Devonte Wyatt, Jordan Davis and Travon Walker. Even then, Brinson found ways to get onto the football field and make plays for the Bulldogs.
