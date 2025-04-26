Green Bay Packers Sign Undrafted Free Agent DT, Nazir Stackhouse from Georgia
Day three of the NFL draft kicked off on Saturday, and another Georgia Bulldog is officially off of the board. The Green Bay Packers have signed undrafted free agent and Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft.
A former 4-star out of Columbia High School, Stackhouse had to wait his turn with the Bulldogs behind the likes of Jordan Davis at nose tackle for the Bulldogs. A two year starter for Georgia, the end of Stachhouse’s career in Athens featured elite tape against the run in conference play. At 6’4, 320 pounds, Stackhouse is a special mover.
Not only is Stackhouse bringing a lot of playing experience with him to the NFL but he is also bringing a very bright personality with him. Durning his time at Georgia, Stackhouse was known for always lighting up a room and bringing a unique energy with him every where he goes.
During his college career, Stackhouse racked up 96 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks.
Stackhouse’s ability to shed blocks and get into the backfield is one of his most impressive traits. He’s not just a big body he’s got active hands and knows how to use them. Whether it’s disengaging from a blocker in a tight space or using quick rip and swim moves, Stackhouse shows refined technique that allows him to collapse pockets and pressure quarterbacks from the inside.
Nazir Stackhouse is more than just potential, he's a high-motor, high-ceiling lineman who’s going to help control the line of scrimmage from day one. His new team just got a whole lot tougher up front.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily