Green Bay Packers to Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Defensive Lineman Devonte Wyatt
The Green Bay Packers have elected to exercise their fifth-year option on defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt.
The 2025 NFL draft wrapped up this past weekend and now NFL organizations are back to making offseason moves to set their teams up for the upcoming season. The Green Bay Packers are the latest team to make a move, as they have announced that they will be exercising defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt's fifth-year option.
Wyatt was selected by the Packers as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft and has become a mainstay on Green Bay's interior defensive line. During the 2024 season, the former Bulldog turned in more than 20 tackles and five sacks in just 14 games. His contributions and consistent production are likely what influenced the Packers' decision to retain the defensive lineman.
The decision to pick up Wyatt's fifth-year option signifies that the defensive tackle will remain with the team until at least the next two seasons and is slated to make $12.9 million in 2026. Following that, the Packers will elect to resign the former first-round pick, or Wyatt will be an unrestricted free agent.
The Packers will continue their preparations for the 2025 season as they look to earn another Super Bowl victory. The team has not appeared in the big game since the 2011 season when an Aaron Rodgers-led team lifted Green Bay to a 31-25 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
