Greg McElory Ranks Georgia vs Clemson as Best Non-Conference Game of 2024
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy has ranked the Bulldogs' week one matchup as the best non-conference game of the 2024 season
The Georgia Bulldogs’ 2024 college football schedule has been widely regarded as one of the most difficult schedules in the country this season. On top of a traditionally difficult SEC gauntlet, the Dawgs’ must also travel to three potential top-10 teams this year. But while Georgia’s SEC schedule is ruthless this year, their non-conference schedule seems just as difficult.
During his show “Always College Football”, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy declared that he felt the matchup between Georgia and Clemson was the best non-conference game of the 2024 college football season.
“I think Georgia-Clemson is a battle between two teams that will find themselves very much in the playoff conversation at the end of the season.” Said McElroy.
While the two teams currently boast the only two active coaches in the sport to win a College Football Playoff, Georgia is currently a heavy favorite to win the week one matchup. According to FanDuel, the Dawgs are currently favored by a substantial +13.5 points over the Tigers and currently have -520 odds to win the game outright.
McElroy acknowledged that the Bulldogs were heavy favorites in his show but retorted by mentioning that he felt that Georgia had more questions than people realized with all of their departing talent from the previous seasons. He also pushed back on the notion that Clemson’s roster was not talented and mentioned how strong the Tigers finished in the back end of the 2023 season.
Georgia and Clemson will kick off their 2024 seasons at noon in Atlanta. It will be the two teams’ first meetings since the 2021 college football season where Georgia won 10-3 in an extremely defensive bout. The Dawgs would go on to win their first national title in over 40 years that season and have not lost a regular season game during that time.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.