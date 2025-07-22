Greg McElroy Reveals What He is Most Excited About For Georgia Football's 2025 Season
College football analyst Greg McElroy reveals what he is most excited for ahead of the Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2025 college football season is less than 50 days away as the Dawgs prepare to put their finishing touches on the offseason. As the team's return to the field approaches, Bulldogs fans have many reasons to be excited for the 2025 season.
College football analyst Greg McElroy is one of the many media members who have expressed excitement for the Dawgs' 2025 season. During an episode "Always College Football", the ESPN analyst revealed what excited him most about the Bulldogs.
"What I'm most excited about with this roster is it feels a little bit more 'blue collar' than it's been the last few years," said McElroy. "I feel like they [Georgia] kind of got away from the 'pound you and run the football' type of identity that we came to expect from Kirby Smart in his first 7-8 years as the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs."
McElroy's reasoning likely stems from the emergence of quarterback Gunner Stockton, who has shown more of a willingness to run the football than his predecessor, Carson Beck. In addition, the Bulldogs have made some key additions to their running back room, such as transfer running back Josh McCray and freshman Bo Walker.
As the Bulldogs prepare for their 2025 debut in August, the team will look to continue to build upon both its running and passing games as it attempts to win its third national championship title in five seasons.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily