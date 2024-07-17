Greg Sankey Goes to Bat for Georgia, Says Bulldogs Should've Made College Football Playoff
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey went to bat for Georgia at SEC Media Days and says the Bulldogs should've made the college football playoff.
SEC Media Days are taking place this week in Dallas, Texas which means takes and opinions are flying all over the place. Head coach Kirby Smart and his program took their turn with the media on Tuesday alongside quarterback Carson Beck, defensive lineman Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks. Georgia has been a big talking point this offseason, so much so that Commissioner Greg Sankey had a take to give about the Bulldogs.
Last season, Georgia came up just short of making the college football playoff. They completed a three-straight undefeated regular season record but lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game, which kept them out of the playoff. Some believed Georgia still deserved a spot, as the team that was ranked number one during conference championship week had never fallen out of the top four, but ultimately they were right on the cut-off.
Sankey had some words to share with Saturday Down South’s Matt Hayes about Georgia missing out on the playoff and went to bat for one of his conference members, while also throwing some shade at another conference perhaps.
“Georgia was one of the best four teams and didn’t get in (the Playoff),” Sankey said. “But you didn’t see us jumping up and down and complaining and hanging national championship banners.”
The shade that Sankey is throwing by saying, "you didn’t see us jumping up and down and complaining" is of course referring to Florida State, as they also were bumped out of the playoffs despite winning the ACC and going undefeated. That then led to a riot from the Florida State fan base and many others, complaining about them being excluded.
Georgia on the other hand pushed forward with their season and defeated Florida State in the Orange Bowl by a final score of 63-3. The Seminoles had a good number of players opt out of the game, while Georgia's entire roster elected to play in the bowl. Perhaps a message Coach Smart and his football program were trying to send to the rest of the sport.
