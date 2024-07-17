Greg McElroy Picks Georgia Player as Dark Horse Heisman Candidate
SEC Now Host Greg McElroy listed this Georgia Bulldog as a dark horse for the Heisman Trophy.
With the “Talking Season” officially underway for college football, many experts have already begun making predictions for the 2024 college football season. To join in the predictions, SEC Network’s “SEC Now” hosts began sharing their predictions for Heisman candidates in the SEC.
As the discussion continued, host Greg McElroy was prompted on who he felt might be a dark horse candidate for this season. The former Alabama quarterback had this to say.
"I would go with someone who can impact the game in a bunch of different ways." Said McElroy. "I would go with Dillon Bell from Georgia."
Bell burst onto the scene during the Bulldogs’ 2023 season when he played multiple positions for the Bulldogs including running back and wide receiver. He also became one of the few players in Georgia history to receive, rush for, and throw for a touchdown in a season.
With the ability to make an impact in numerous ways for a high-profile team such as the Georgia Bulldogs. Dillon Bell’s 2024 season could create some Heisman buzz.
Coverage for the 2024 SEC Media Days will continue throughout the week with coaches and players addressing the media and answering questions. Below is the full SEC Media Days schedule for coaches.
2024 SEC Media Days Schedule
Monday, July 15th
- Brian Kelly (LSU)
- Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)
- Shane Beamer (South Carolina)
- Clarke Lea (Vanderbilt)
Tuesday, July 16th
- Kirby Smart (Georgia)
- Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri)
- Brent Venables (Oklahoma)
- Josh Heupel (Tennessee)
Wednesday, July 17th
- Kalen DeBoer (Alabama)
- Billy Napier (Florida)
- Jeff Lebby (Mississippi State)
- Steve Sarkisian (Texas)
Thursday, July 18th
- Sam Pittman (Arkansas)
- Hugh Freeze (Auburn)
- Mark Stoops (Kentucky)
- Texas A&M (Mike Elko)
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Kirby II on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.